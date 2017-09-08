Jesus Munoz Joins Spanesi Americas as Training and Development Specialist

Spanesi Americas, a Naperville, Ill.-based manufacturer of frame machines and other collision repair equipment, announced the addition of Jesus Munoz as training and development specialist.

A graduate of WTI (Wyoming Technical Institute), Munoz brings more than 21 years of collision-industry experience to Spanesi Americas.

Munoz is a graduate of BMW’s STEP Program and a body and paint technician at BMW North America Performance Center in Greer, S.C., with certifications in BMW Z8 and Rolls Royce Aluminum. In addition, Munoz was a body and paint instructor at the Greer center, specializing in dealer technician training.

Formed in September 2012, Spanesi Americas is a subsidiary of Italy-based Spanesi SpA.

“Since I began this company with the Spanesi family, I have been blessed with great products, supportive people and business partners (customers) that believe in the Spanesi concept,” said Timothy Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas. “I hired Jesus in 2008 for another project, after meeting him at BMW in 1998 … and seeing his technical skills and drive. Then to find I could get him with us here at Spanesi today is overwhelming. Spanesi Americas continues to grow every year, and that requires dedication from our team to support our customers and the future.”

Munoz noted that Morgan “was a ‘hands-on guy’” when he met him and “still is.”

“To see Spanesi’s hands-on approach being a key part of their 360 concept, and allowing me to help spread collision repair knowledge with Spanesi is exciting,” Munoz said. “I have been watching Spanesi for a few years now and they are meeting the OEM and repair demands now and will be way into the future.”