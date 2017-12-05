Jim Ellis Automotive Group in Atlanta Launches Distracted-Driving Campaign

Approximately nine people are killed and more than 1,000 people injured daily in crashes involving distracted drivers, according to the National Center for Statistics and Analysis. This holiday season, the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in Atlanta is doing its part to eliminate distracted driving and bring all drivers home safe for the holidays.

Jim Ellis Automotive Group employees are taking a pledge to be more attentive drivers and commit to keeping their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on the drive ahead.

“All too often we hear of vehicle accidents and lives lost as the result of distracted driving,” said Jim Ellis Automotive Group President and CEO Jimmy Ellis. “As an organization that helps meet the mobility needs of our local communities, we also want to be a voice in those same communities challenging drivers to operate their vehicles responsibly. I invite you to join with my family and the Jim Ellis Automotive staff in a pledge to be a more attentive driver. Put away distractions that take your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel and your mind off the drive ahead. We each have the capability to make the roads we drive on at least one driver safer.”

All 15 Jim Ellis family-owned and operated dealerships will participate in the campaign to wipe out distracted driving. Jim Ellis clients and the general public can take the pledge online at jimellis.com. In addition, the automotive group will make a donation to the National Safety Council (NSC) for every person that takes the pledge before the end of 2017.

“We are honored to partner with the Jim Ellis Automotive Group and its initiative to end distracted driving,” said Jennifer Steffus, chief development officer for the National Safety Council. “Preventable deaths are at an all-time high and we are losing tens of thousands of people on U.S. roads every year. We commend the Jim Ellis Automotive Group for taking action and helping to save lives by asking others to drive attentively.”