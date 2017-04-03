Joe Emanuele Recognized as Accudraft’s Top Distributor

Saima of North America, the manufacturer of Accudraft paint booths, recently announced that the company has recognized Joe Emanuele from Saugerties, N.Y., as the country’s top distributor for the third year in a row.

Joe Emanuele is the founder and president of Gem Tool, a company that specializes in supplying paint booth equipment to body shops around Long Island and all five boroughs of New York City. Emanuele has built a 20-year relationship with Accudraft, helping local collision centers and body shops upgrade their equipment.

“I really found something special in Accudraft’s products,” Emanuele said. “I’ve been in the business for a long time, but I haven’t come across any paint booths that rival Accudraft’s equipment. They have a type of paint booth that meets any of your needs, no matter how big or small.”

Emanuele and his team have established themselves as the authority of paint booth equipment in the New York City area. After talking with shop owners and learning about their production rate, goals and objectives, Emanuele and his team are able to select a range of equipment that helps businesses get the most out of their equipment.

Emanuele’s extensive knowledge of paint booth equipment has made him the go-to person when businesses are looking for ways to expand their operation and increase productivity. One of the more popular models that Emanuele has sold is the Italia, a high-powered downdraft paint booth that’s functional enough to speed up production but equipped with enough precision to handle detailed work on hot rods and collector’s cars.

Along with supplying equipment, Emanuele and his team also service paint booths, perform repairs and retrofit booths with various equipment. Gem Tool’s expertise and top customer service have made Emanuele a valuable asset in the New York automotive industry and has also helped him become an important part of the Accudraft family.

“We’ve always taken a keen interest in businesses who truly care about supplying their customer base with the best equipment available,” said Guido Pippa, Accudraft’s vice president. “What set Joe apart from the rest of the distributors was his extensive knowledge and excellent work ethic. We’re truly honored to have him on our team.”

Body shop owners in the New York City area who are interested in learning more about Accudraft can get in touch with Gem Tool by contacting Saima of North America at (800) 524-0340, ext. 112.