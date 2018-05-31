John Bean Unveils New V2280 Imaging Wheel Alignment System

John Bean has unveiled a new V2280 imaging wheel alignment system.

“The V2280 provides the essential tools for any alignment,” said Adam Brown, product manager for John Bean. “Combined, the XD targets, video speed cameras and intuitive software deliver an imaging wheel alignment system that provides powerful capabilities with a low investment in both cost and training.”

The John Bean V2280 features high-resolution cameras for accurate alignment readings and industry-leading fault diagnosis. Other features of the V2280 include:

Target tracking cameras: The camera beam automatically follows as the vehicle is raised with any lift by tracking the targets

Video speed cameras: constantly monitor the alignment and provide critical fault detection information to get the job done right the first time

New user interface: streamlines workflow, enhances productivity and ensures the alignment repair information from Mitchell 1 is always one click away

XD targets: lightweight, durable and impact-resistant, self-centering AC200 clamp ensure accuracy and allow measurement of track width wheel base, off-set and set back

EZ-TOE: eliminate the need for a steering wheel holder and supports adjustment of toe with the steering wheel turned

Guided adjustments: Automated help for vehicles with single tie rod, drag link and cradle adjustments