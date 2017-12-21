John Eagle Lawsuit Dominates List of Top 10 Most Viewed Stories of 2017

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

Looking back at the top collision repair storylines of 2017, it’s clear that the lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center captivated the industry.

The $42 million verdict made Todd Tracy a sought-after speaker in the industry’s conference circuit. But more importantly, it served as a glaring reminder that shops are liable for their repairs – regardless of how much influence the insurance carriers try to exert over the procedures and choice of parts.

Five of the top 10 stories of 2017 are related to the lawsuit or its aftermath. Still, the John Eagle lawsuit isn’t No. 1 on our list of the 10 most viewed stories on bodyshopbusiness.com.

That honor goes to Clay Hoberecht, owner of Best Body Shop in Wichita, Kan., and the story about the video he made to show what happens when a repairer follows an insurer’s recommendations to use aftermarket parts.

With that said, here are the 10 stories that garnered the most clicks on bodyshopbusiness.com in 2017:

1. “Wichita Body Shop Repairs Car the Insurer’s Way – Just to Prove a Point – and Shows Final Results in Viral Video”

2. “John Eagle Collision Center Must Pay $31.5 Million in Damages to Dallas Couple for Negligent Repair”

3. “Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App”

4. “ProSpot PR-5 Rivet Gun System Approved for Tesla Repairs”

5. “Bill Proposing to Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections Stalls in Texas House”

6. “Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says”

7. “Federal Court Sides with Body Shops in Appeal of State Farm Price-Fixing Decision”

8. “John Eagle Collision Lawsuit: Dallas Couple Seeking $1 Million After Auto Body Shop Glued Car Roof”

9. “Seebachans Revive State Farm ‘Neighbor from Hell’ Lawsuit, Aim to Get Insurers ‘Out of Repair Business’”

10. “Aftermarket Parts to be Analyzed in ‘Crash Test that Auto Insurance Bullies Don’t Want You to Know About’”