Kansas Collision Repairers Launch Auto Body Association

Collision repairers in Kansas have formed the Kansas Auto Body Association, tracing its beginnings to “a small group of people determined to work towards a better industry climate.”

The association’s mission statement is: “To serve our members and the state of Kansas through leadership, education and initiatives that further uplift the professionalism and business conditions of those engaged in our state’s collision industry for the safety and knowledge of the consumer.”

Ready to “walk the walk” of the association’s mission statement are:

Jeff Oldenettel (Eddy’s Body Shops), president

Tony Adams (Weaver Auto Center), vice president

Jamie Leonard (Briggs Automotive), secretary-treasurer

Clay Hoberecht (Best Body Shop), board member

Ementi Coary (Mitchell International), vendor board member

“I am excited about the opportunities this organization is going to bring to the Kansas collision repair industry,” said Oldenettel, collision services director of Eddy’s Body Shop in Wichita.

First Event Is May 9

The association will hold its first event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 9 at the Dr. Thomas R. Burke Technical Education Center in Kansas City. Attorney Todd Tracy will be the speaker.

To RSVP, email [email protected].

The group’s first educational program will take place July 28 in Salina, Kan. It will be a full day of education featuring David Luehr, author of the book, “The Secrets of America’s Best Body Shops,” as keynote speaker.

For more information, call the Kansas Auto Body Association at (316) 530-2116. The association website will be live soon, the group said.