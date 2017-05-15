Body Shop Business
Refinish/BASF
KAPE/Capital Paint: BASF ColorSource Distributor of the Year

From left to right are: Scott Kinsel, owner; Alberto Casillas, technical service representative; Chris Toomey, BASF SVP Coatings Solutions NA; Kayla Simmons, branch manager; John Reyes, branch manager; Paul Barnes, BASF Color Source program manager; Billy Maxwell, manager; Scott Robertson, general manager; Marvin Gillfillan, BASF VP Automotive Refinish NA; Denise Kingstrom, BASF Distribution director, NA; and Todd Kinsel, owner.

KAPE/Capital Paint won the BASF Automotive Refinish 2016 Distributor of the Year award at the annual ColorSource Conference.

Approximately 130 single-line distribution partners attended the conference in Clearwater Beach, Fla.

“KAPE/Capital has been a key partner of BASF’s for years, showing double-digit growth for more than five consecutive years,” said BASF North American Distribution Director Denise Kingstrom. “2016 was a pivotal year for our business, and KAPE/Capital exemplified true partnership and successfully expanded outside of Texas and Louisiana, while maintaining strong customer focus in all markets.”

This is the second time that KAPE/Capital Paint has been named the ColorSource Distributor of the Year.

“We added five new locations in 2016 and have aggressively grown in Central Texas and Colorado,” said Todd Kinsel, owner of KAPE/Capital Paint. “The addition of key employees with industry experience has attributed to our success and put us on a path of growth for the future.”

Kinsel attributes the success to “great people, great paint and a commitment to the customer.”

“Our customers demand an excellent paint and a distributor that can offer real value in maximizing their bottom line,” he added.

KAPE/Capital paint has grown to eight locations selling BASF paint and refinish products and currently services customers in Louisiana, Texas and Colorado.

In addition to the Distributor of the Year award, KAPE/Capital received the ColorSource Diamond Award for three years of consecutive growth, along with eight other distributors:

  • A&F Paint & Supply
  • Autobody Supplies & Paint
  • ColorTone Automotive Paint
  • James Hess LTD
  • Miami Paint & Equipment
  • Motorcar Colors
  • Paradise Paint
  • Southeast PBE

BASF designed the ColorSource program exclusively for single-line distributors of BASF refinish paints and coatings. To learn more about becoming a ColorSource distributor, contact Paul Barnes at [email protected] or (508) 272-8474.

