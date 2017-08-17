Polyvance has introduced the new 5003-01 welding rod organizer boxes to eliminate having all your different rods splayed out and messed up in torn-up bags. With the 5003-01, you can get all your rods organized by material, profile and color. And you can easily see what rods you’re getting low on and reorder before you run out.

These custom-manufactured cases are designed to fit perfectly into the big tool area on all Polyvance welding carts. You can fit three boxes in the area with a little room to spare. Each case has five compartments with two snap latches to hold the top securely. The 5003-01 single cases are only $19.95 each.

You can also get a pack of three cases, including the rod identifying labels, and save $10 over the individual price. Just order the 5003-02 case set for $49.95 from your favorite paint and body jobber.

Finally, if you want to get all three cases including a complete selection of welding rods, order the 5003-03 for $199.95. This is a $300 retail value of plastic welding rods that includes Polyvance’s most popular profiles and colors.

To check out all of the options available and the contents of the 5003-03, visit https://www.polyvance.com/Rod-Organizer-Cases/. You can also see the case in action in a short video clip at https://youtu.be/mRFZmu26HAk.