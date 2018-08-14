Kent Automotive Products Approved and Recommended by Ford, General Motors

Kent Automotive, a brand of Lawson Products, Inc., and a distributor of products and inventory management solutions to collision centers, announced it has received additional OEM endorsements. Kent Automotive now offers more than 80 Ford and General Motors OEM-approved and recommended parts and products for vehicle repair.

Kent Automotive products that are tested to confirm they meet the OEM’s specifications and high performance standards receive endorsements that may appear in OEM repair procedures and in service bulletins issued by auto manufacturers. Kent Automotive OEM-approved and recommended products include select adhesives, automotive coatings, cleaners, connectors, lubricants, rust preventatives and sealers. Kent’s newest OEM-approved product by Ford is the Kent Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealer, an MS polymer-based seam sealer designed for all automotive surfaces and paint systems. Other OEM-approved sealers are Kent Automotive’s Flex-E-6000 and Flex-E-6001. Kent’s Flex-E-6001 is a high-strength, fast-curing, self-leveling epoxy sealer developed with Ford Motor Company for Ford SUVs and minivans. Kent DTM High Build Seam Sealer, a heavy-body, two-part seam sealer designed for exterior and interior applications, is General Motors-recommended.

“We take great pride in working with automakers like General Motors and Ford on innovative, high-quality products used in offline repair and as listed in service bulletins,” said Matt Brown, senior vice president, sales, Lawson Products. “We are dedicated to ensuring our customers benefit from access to more high-quality products including a vast selection of highly engineered, high-performance, private-label and OEM-approved products.”

To aid in customer communication, OEM-approved and OEM-recommended icons will appear on Kent Automotive’s website product pages and in the company’s catalog supplement and other marketing materials, as well as on product labels.