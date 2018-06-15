Kia Releases Position Statement on Scanning

Kia Motors has announced in a position statement that shops should consider pre-and post-diagnostic scans essential after a vehicle is involved in a collision.

“The scanning procedure should not be considered an option, but rather as an essential task both during the pre-repair collision estimating phase and after the repairs are completed,” Kia wrote in the statement.

The company said that not only can scanning ensure accurate estimating before a job commences, but after-repair scanning helps ensure that all systems are communicating and functioning as originally designed and can help indicate that the repair was completed thoroughly.

Kia also emphasized the complexity of electrical components that communicate within its vehicles that help control many of the phases of vehicle performance, as well as vital safety systems that were designed to prevent accidents and help protect the occupants in the event of a collision.

Kia wrote in its statement:

After a collision has occurred, it is imperative to perform both pre-repair and post-repair scan procedures within all the systems to test for potential diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs). The DTCs may be stored in specific modules such as the airbag, body engine or powertrain control units. The DTCs can provide information about these and other components, such as sensors, camera and radars (if equipped), used in the vehicle’s safety systems and equipment. A DTC alert may not always illuminate a DTC indicator light on the dashboard, so testing for codes is important both before and after repairs are made, even if the repairs appear to be minor.

This statement follows on the heels of sister automaker Hyundai’s statement on a similar position in March.