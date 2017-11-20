Kia Canada, Certified Collision Care Announce Strategic Pact

Kia Canada announced that it is entering into a strategic agreement with Certified Collision Care, the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, to develop, launch and manage its Certified Collision Repair Facility program.

“Kia Canada will be an integral strategic partner, leveraging the joint-effort collision repair facility certification services, infrastructure and turnkey program offered by Certified Collision Care,” Certified Collision Care Canada said in a news release.

The Certified Collision Care program allows independent and dealer-owned collision repair facilities to meet the qualifications necessary to be recognized by Kia Canada as a collision repair facility of choice for its customers.

“The program will ensure that Kia owners can choose a certified collision repair provider that has the proper tools, equipment, training and facility required to repair their vehicle to OEM specifications while maintaining the vehicle’s fit, finish, durability, functionality and safety,” Certified Collision Care Canada said. “ … By leveraging the Certified Collision Care certification process, Kia is able to eliminate redundant costs, making certification more affordable for their dealerships and independently owned repair businesses that can meet their requirements.”

All Certified Collision Care facilities will automatically have the option to be recognized by Kia Canada as a Kia certified collision repair center starting Nov. 28.

Certified facilities will be included on the consumer- and insurer-facing online locators and have access to Kia certified signage and logos as part of the integrated Certified Collision Care program.

The strategic partnership reinforces the business strategy and slogan of the joint-effort certification program, “Certified Once, Recognized by Many.”

“At KCI, our passion is to provide an unparalleled experience to our customers throughout their ownership experience” said John Stoian, director of parts and after sales at Kia Canada Inc. “This partnership and the network of Kia Certified Collision Repair Facilities in Canada further demonstrates this core commitment.”