Largest Family-Owned Auto Recycler Joins CCC Network

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) and B&R Auto Wrecking (B&R) have announced that the auto recycler has selected CCC solutions to help advance and extend the company’s operations and market opportunities. The CCC Pinnacle Yard Management solution will help B&R drive efficiency and process improvements throughout its operations, and joining the CCC Network will help the recycler extend and convert opportunities more efficiently. B&R is the nation’s largest family-owned auto recycler with 17 locations and more than one million parts in inventory. CCC is a leading software as a service provider to the automotive, collision repair and insurance industries.

“We’re excited and energized by the opportunities we see for B&R as we come online with CCC’s solutions and network,” said Jeff Helget, vice president of operations, B&R Auto Wrecking. “As we’ve grown our business, we’ve reached a point where we need to advance our use of technology. Our operators, customers and trading partners are looking for real-time communications, connections and visibility. CCC is the only provider in the marketplace that can support our full operation, helping us improve sales, cycle time and service.”

The CCC Pinnacle Yard Management solution integrates key recycler business components into one package – sales, e-commerce, parts inventory, management, logistics and production. It delivers the seamless buying experience today’s repairers want and the data and functionality needed to run an efficient yard. The solution also provides access to PinnacleNet and the CCC Network, making it easy for operators to extend their reach to thousands of potential parts buyers nationwide. The CCC Pinnacle Yard Management solution is the only yard management software endorsed by the United Recyclers Group.

“B&R is a leader within the auto recycling community and we’re thrilled they’ve selected CCC as their technology and network provider,” said Peter Bishop, director of market solutions, CCC. “B&R has expressed their commitment to making themselves easy to do business with and being responsive to their customers’ claims and repair processes. With CCC Pinnacle and the CCC Network, B&R will be well-positioned to meet their service, sales and cycle time goals.”

