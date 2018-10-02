Late-Summer Car Shows Award Many BASF Builders

The end of summer has been a great time for BASF vehicle car builders. From Pebble Beach to Shades of the Past to Goodguys Loveland, BASF builders have been sweeping up awards across the country.

RX Autoworks, a Vancouver-based restoration shop, won Best in Show at Pebble Beach 2018 for a 1937 Alfa Romeo after being named runner-up three times. The shop painter and co-owner, Ian Davey, worked with BASF Technical Sales Representative Rod Schroeder to develop the perfect R-M Onyx HD color to match the authentic 1937 restoration.

Road Scholars, a top vintage Porsche restorer, also attended Pebble Beach and placed third in class for a rare (1 in 16) 1952 Porsche America Roadster Type 540, owned by the Ingram Collection. The America Roadster was finished in Glasurit 55 Line Fire Red, the original color of the car. Road Scholars is one of just two companies that have placed every time they exhibit at Pebble Beach.

Customs by Kilkeary was awarded the Shades of the Past Mighty Muscle Specialty Award for their 1967 Firebird in BASF’s Glasurit 90 Line Burgundy Mist Metallic.

Goolsby Customs also attended Shades, bringing their 1940 Ford Convertible “Lucille,” finished in Glasurit 55 Line “Glasurit Cabernet, Goolsby Edition,” into the Top 25 and Magnificent 7. Their 1963 Volkswagen Beetle, finished in BASF’s Glasurit 22 Line “German Chocolate,” was awarded the Way Cool Award at the event.

Meanwhile, Eddie’s Rod and Customs attended the Goodguys Show in Loveland, CO on Labor Day weekend and was awarded a spot in the Top 10 Builder’s Choice for their 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, finished in Glasurit 90 Line.

“These awards recognize the skills of our esteemed builders,” said Tina Nelles, marketing services manager for BASF. “Their creativity and dedication that goes into each build captivates audiences and judges. Each new build makes me proud of these artists and the strong relationships we hold with them.”

For more information about BASF Automotive Refinish, visit basfrefinish.com.