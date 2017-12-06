Learn to Repair Broken Headlight Tabs with Nitrogen Plastic Welder in Polyvance Course

Polyvance’s new PR-03 Headlight Tab Repair course is an online training program designed to teach technicians and estimators how to repair broken headlight tabs with the nitrogen plastic welder.

The interactive video-based training course takes about an hour to complete.

The course is designed to teach technicians how to evaluate whether a damaged headlight is repairable;, how to identify the type of plastic from which a headlight housing is made; how to fusion-weld broken headlight tabs with the nitrogen plastic welder; how to finish a repaired headlight to original appearance; and more.

The course is divided into small segments, and can be stopped and started whenever necessary.

“Polyvance hopes this new course will help body shops repair these parts instead of replacing them,” the company said. “Shops that perform plastic repairs can reduce their cycle time, reduce their average cost to repair, and make increased profits by keeping the labor dollars in the shop.”

The course is approved as part of I-CAR’s Industry Training Alliance and is redeemable for one I-CAR credit hour.

Those interested in the $99 training course can sign up at polyvance.tortal.net.

Polyvance has created a YouTube video that highlights a few of the repairs covered in the course: