Mike Anderson’s April Webinar to Focus on Nissan TechInfo Website

Mike Anderson’s next “Learn to Research, Research to Learn” webinar will focus on Nissan’s TechInfo website.

The free webinar is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific on April 23.

The goal of the webinars is to help body shops find OEM repair procedures.

“You can’t be sure you’re following the OEM repair procedures unless you’re checking them for every job,” Anderson said. “Nissan’s technical website is loaded with information you need to repair Nissan vehicles the right way. This month’s webinar will help you learn to navigate the site to find what you need efficiently.”

Attendees will need to use their computer audio for the webinar, because no phone dial-in will be available.

Previous webinars have covered Toyota and Fiat Chrysler. Archived webinars are available on the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association website.