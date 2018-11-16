LKQ Renews Contribution to Collision Repair Education Foundation

LKQ Corporation announced that it has renewed its $25,000 contribution to the Collision Repair Education Foundation, as part of its continuing commitment to the future of the collision industry. The financial contribution is in addition to the in-kind donation of parts that LKQ donates to collision school programs each year. The monetary contribution assists Education Foundation’s ability to offer collision school tool and equipment grants and student scholarships across the U.S.

“The shortage of collision repair and refinish technicians, combined with declining budgets at technical schools, continues to be a serious challenge for our industry. LKQ is proud to support CREF in its work to support students and schools and connect people with industry employers,” said Terry Fortner, vice president-insurance, sales and marketing for LKQ.

Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski added, “LKQ’s continuing support allows the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to work with collision schools to ensure they can deliver the entry-level employees critical to the industry’s continued success. Collision school programs need the industry’s support in order to graduate qualified and properly trained students. On behalf of the schools, students, and instructors that will benefit from this support, we thank LKQ for their continued support.”

LKQ local and regional staff is also helping promote the Foundation’s 2019 career fair schedule in local markets across the country.