LKQ Breaks Ground on North American Headquarters in Nashville

With the support of city and state officials, LKQ Corp. officially began construction on its new 100,000-square-foot corporate office in Nashville.

Located off Interstate 24, at the intersection of Old Franklin Road and Crossings Boulevard, the new facility will serve as the headquarters for LKQ’s North American operations.

With approximately 400 employees in the Nashville area, the new facility will allow LKQ to consolidate its current corporate support staff employees from its Grassmere Park and La Vergne offices into one centralized location, the company said.

Also, the new facility provides LKQ the capacity to increase its current workforce by 150 new jobs over the next five years.

“LKQ’s investment in this new facility is part of our efforts to ensure LKQ will continue to meet the growing demands of its North American operations,” the company said in a news release. “LKQ is proud to be expanding the support for these operations in the Middle Tennessee area.”

