New Mexico Auto Body Shop to Host First Responders at NABC FREE Event

Car Crafters of Albuquerque, N.M., will host first responders from the Albuquerque Fire Department at a National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) education and guidance program on Wednesday, Oct. 17 to help ensure Albuquerque drivers have the best-prepared response in case of an accident. The vehicles for the program, classroom education and extrication demonstration were donated by State Farm and Allstate and Curtis Tools for Heroes.

Keeping first responders up to date on the latest new technology in vehicles is a challenge for every local fire department. The NABC FREE program keeps first responders abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design. High-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles are all covered in the program.

The growing popularity of high-voltage hybrid and electric vehicles and the many safety concerns surrounding these vehicles makes this program a necessity. Alternative fuel systems present different challenges when first responders arrive at the scene of an accident. Electric cars, hybrid cars and natural gas vehicles have fuel systems that pose dangers for first responders if the need arises to “cut” the vehicle for rescue.

For more information on the NABC Free program, click here.