Local North Carolina Business Owner Opens Second CARSTAR Location

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR CarSmart Collision Pittsboro, located at 1022 Sanford Road, Pittsboro, N.C.

Newest CARSTAR multi-store owner Mark Wasmuth joined the network back in 2017 with the opening of CARSTAR CarSmart Collision Chapel Hill. Since joining, Wasmuth has noticed the banner work tremendously hard on upgrading their franchise partner support and resources.

“I was reluctant to join a large network at first because I have been in this business for over 30 years and knew what I was doing, but the industry shifts made the move necessary for me to continue thriving,” said Wasmuth. “Now, I feel comfortable with this network and was excited about the opening of this second location because I see CARSTAR working just as hard as I do to continuously improve their business.”

Supported by not only his trusted team that he has worked with for over 20 years, including store managers Billy Bingham and Pete Kistela, Wasmuth is also surrounded by some dedicated new employees like Renee Kromback, who consistently makes customer needs a priority. Already earning its I-CAR Gold status, CARSTAR states that this 6,000-square-foot facility is poised to be the preferred repair center for the Pittsboro community.

“CARSTAR CarSmart Collision Pittsboro has all the tools needed to grow in their region, including a caring team who is committed to customer service and industry-leading equipment that helps them provide premier collision repairs,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “It is easy to entrust your vehicle to people like this, because you know they are professionals who actually care about your needs.”

Understanding the crucial role sports play in his community, Wasmuth already supports local schools and sports teams to help subsidize the cost of participation. He looks forward to helping Pittsboro however he can, whether it is with a collision repair or his philanthropic efforts.