Long Island MSO Donates $4,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation

The Collision Centers, an MSO in Long Island, N.Y., raised nearly $4,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Nearly 8 million people live across 1,400 square miles of Long Island,” the MSO said in a news release. “You can go to any town and find someone you’re connected to. Whether it is a family member, a friend, a colleague or even a local business owner, chances are there is someone you know who has been affected by breast cancer.”

The Collision Centers pledged to raise funds in three ways:

  • By donating $10 for every car worked on, completed and delivered back to the customer in October
  • By donating $1 for every estimate written for requests from their mobile estimator
  • By matching any cash donations left by customers and staff in collection boxes at each location

At the end of the month, The Collision Centers completed 367 cars and collected $144 in cash, in addition to writing four mobile estimates. After matching the cash donations, the total donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation was nearly $4,000.

“We could not be more thrilled at the outcome of this fundraiser and as we continue to grow, it is very exciting to see how we can offer more support to charities like NBCF,” said Joe Amodei, founder and president of The Collision Centers.

