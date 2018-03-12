Long Island Single Mom Receives Recycled Rides Vehicle

A single mother of three in Patchogue, N.Y., recently received a refurbished 2013 Dodge Dart through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Nilza Rodriguez was introduced to NABC’s Recycled Ride program, hosted by The Collision Centers, through the Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) of Suffolk County. Rodriguez has been working with the EOC to help ease the burden of being a single-income family.

“Nilza is bright and articulate woman … a car would be one less thing to worry about as she manages to pay bills and feed her children,” said Anna Maddux of EOC.

Facing one battle and challenge after another, Rodriguez has been able to conquer many hardships and continue her goal to better her situation. Previously, Rodriguez would walk to and from work, as well as walk to pick up her children each day. Now after receiving her 2013 Dodge Dart, she can complete her day-to-day tasks much easier.

Many members of the community attended the March 6 event at the Village of Patchogue Fire Department. Village of Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward Romaine and Councilman Neil Foley were kind enough to speak to Rodriguez, as well as the individuals involved in the program.

The Recycled Rides program itself was honored for all of its amazing work nationwide, as well as in Suffolk County by the Town of Brookhaven, proclaiming March 6 as “Recycled Rides Day.”

“Today’s event is about the recipient, we are so happy for her,” said Joe Amodei, owner of The Collision Centers and co-chair of the Recycled Rides program. “This is about giving back and giving a helping hand to somebody in need. With this proclamation from the Town of Brookhaven, we can now encourage more organizations to get involved with the Recycled Rides program.”

The vehicle was donated by Allstate and repaired by The Collision Centers through the Recycle Rides program. The program ensures that deserving citizens without safe and operational vehicles have cars or vans that meet their needs and the needs of their families. Greater Patchogue Foundation and the Village of Patchogue Fire House provided support and a venue for the ceremony.

The charity Driving 4 Change Foundation has provided the titles and registration of the vehicles so the Ms. Rodriguez could drive away that day.