LORD Corp. Helps Collision Repair Education Foundation Raise $6,000 at Golf Ball Drop

LORD Corp., the maker of Fusor aftermarket repair adhesives, helped the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) raise $6,000 at the sold-out 16th Annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop.

Held at the Harborside International Golf Center in Chicago, the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop assists the CREF in its efforts to support high school and college collision school programs, instructors and students. The funds raised help the foundation support nearly 1,000 high school and college programs combined.

All 1,200 available golf balls were sold at $10 each, giving participants the chance to win the $6,000 prize – 50 percent of the total sales. The winner was determined based on a numbered ball landing closest to a predetermined hole on the golf course when dropped from a helicopter.

Debra Kelleher, an I-CAR employee, was the event’s big winner. Kelleher purchased four golf balls.

“We are thrilled that this year sold out,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for CREF. “The most we have sold in previous years was 400 balls. It is fantastic to have such support of education for the collision repair industry.”

The event’s net funds have increased from $19,000 in 2008 to nearly $110,000 to $120,000 annually. The CREF overall has significantly increased the amount of money it has raised from $300,000 in 2009 to more than $60 million, including in-kind and monetary donations.

LORD has sponsored the CREF Golf Fundraiser for five years and participates in the CREF’s Gift-in-Kind program with donations of products, equipment and training to collision repair schools, students and instructor to support the foundation’s education effort, the company noted.

“The great participation in the CREF Helicopter Golf Ball Drop – the fact that all available balls were sold – is significant,” said Julie Miller, LORD Corp.’s global business manager for aftermarket. “It shows the importance the industry places on ensuring the instructors of today have the resources they need to educate their students so there are properly trained, top-notch employees for the future.”