Lord Partners with Saint-Gobain to Bring Fusor Aftermarket Adhesives to Refinish Solutions Group

LORD Corporation, maker of Fusor Aftermarket Repair Adhesives, has entered into an exclusive distribution relationship with Saint-Gobain to bring Fusor Aftermarket Repair Adhesives to the North American collision repair industry as a member of the Refinish Solutions Group.

Refinish Solutions Group (RSG) is a network of industry leaders committed to helping collision shops optimize their refinish process and outcomes to improve profitability for shops, while maintaining the product and technical expertise of its network partners. Fusor will now be part of the full line of products that Saint-Gobain distributes to body shops in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. LORD will continue to provide support and supply adhesives directly to the OEMs and their distributors to further enhance Fusor’s longstanding OEM connection.

“Body shops often want to purchase key materials from one point of contact,” said Doug Lorenz, president, Automotive, Industrial and Electronic Assembly at LORD Corporation. “The Fusor product line is known for its numerous OEM approvals and expertise in providing collision repair adhesive solutions. Saint-Gobain’s RSG has aligned the highest quality brands to bring a full solution offering to the collision industry, and we are excited for Fusor to join the RSG offering.”

Added Ron Cuccia, North American sales manager at Saint-Gobain, “We chose to work with LORD Corporation and add the Fusor brand because they are the leader in the aftermarket adhesive category. They are continually first to market with innovative OEM-approved products and repair solutions that benefit North American repair shops and vehicle owners.”