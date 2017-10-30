Body Shop Business
Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Among U.S. Cities with ‘Spookiest’ Commutes

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

As the spookiest day of the year approaches, the staffing firm Robert Half surveyed workers from 27 major U.S. cities to determine how long they spend commuting to and from the office and which cities have the most stressed-out commuters.

Not surprisingly, Washington, D.C. (longest commute) and Los Angeles (most stressful commute) top the respective lists.

The U.S. cities with the longest commutes are:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. San Francisco
  3. Chicago
  4. New York City
  5. Dallas
  6. Seattle
  7. Boston
  8. Los Angeles
  9. Philadelphia
  10. Austin, Texas

The cities with the most stressful commutes are:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Miami
  3. Austin, Texas
  4. Phoenix
  5. San Francisco
  6. Houston
  7. Dallas
  8. Washington, D.C.
  9. New York City
  10. Atlanta

Commute times rank as a top concern among employees when considering a job offer, according to feedback gathered from Robert Half’s recruiters.

“Good managers keep a constant gauge on team morale,” said Josh Howarth, district president for Robert Half. “You should continually talk to employees about their commutes to identify pain points and possible workarounds. Every organization is different, and no single magic bullet can solve all commuting problems.”

