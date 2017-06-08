Luther Collision & Glass Earns Assured Performance Certification

Luther Collision & Glass of Fargo, N.D., has earned Assured Performance certification.

The shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Nissan and Hyundai.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation meet the requirements for Assured Performance certification, according to the Assured Performance Network.

Luther Collision & Glass is part of the Luther family of body shops and car dealerships in the upper Midwest.