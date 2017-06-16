Maaco Celebrates 45th Anniversary with ‘Transformers’ Partnership, TV Commercial, Special Offers

In celebration of the new movie “Transformers: The Last Knight,” Maaco has launched a national integrated campaign with television, print, digital and social media, bringing the action and excitement of the Transformers movies to more than 500 shops with special offers for consumers.

The partnership kicks off Maaco’s 45th anniversary celebration.

“We’ve been transformation specialists for 45 years, so the partnership with ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is ideal for us,” said Jason Ryan, president of Maaco. “Consumers of all ages love the heroic action of the Transformers movies, and this provides a way to build new awareness of the Maaco brand. It also provides an excellent new vehicle to reach the millennials as an entirely new generation of customers.”

The Maaco and “Transformers: The Last Knight” partnership will be promoted through a new network television spot, titled “Brad Decision,” directed by the film’s director, Michael Bay, and produced by the Tombras Group agency.

In the spot, a young woman who is upset with her boyfriend – Brad – expresses her sentiment by spray-painting Brad’s car. But in the commercial, we see she has mistaken the actual Bumblebee character disguised in car form for her boyfriend’s yellow Camaro. Next stop Maaco to repair the damage.

“This was a unique creative opportunity to work with two iconic brands and explore their shared equity around cars,” said Dooley Tombras, EVP, the Tombras Group. “We also wanted to leverage the tagline ‘Uh-oh, better get Maaco’ in a fun and unexpected way. The work was designed to recruit new Maaco customers and generate excitement for the movie release.”

In addition, participating Maaco stores will offer a special paint service starting at $299 to help drivers makeover their dented, dinged and faded cars. The stores will feature movie-themed signage and banners. On social media, Maaco will encourage consumers to enter for a chance to win movie tickets and a trip to Los Angeles through an online sweepstakes.