Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting Opens in Lynwood, Ill.
Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting has opened in Lynwood, Ill.
Owned by RGC Automotive Group, Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting of Lynwood is a full-service facility that offers automobile painting, accident repairs, insurance-claim/DRP repairs and fleet and industrial services.
RGC Automotive Group “has ambitious goals to grow its store system with a strong culture and with the right leadership and resources in place,” Maaco said in a news release.
As the Midwest developer of Maaco-branded collision and paint shops, RGC Automotive Group’s growth plans focus on Chicago; Madison, Wis.; Milwaukee; and St. Louis. Future plans include Indianapolis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla., according to Maaco.