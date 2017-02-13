Body Shop Business
Maaco Expands Franchise Footprint with Fargo Store

Maaco has added a new location in Fargo, N.D.

New Maaco owner Henry Holtgard has been a successful businessman in the Fargo community for over a decade, and recently opened his Maaco shop at 401 40th St.

“As a current Meineke franchisee, I was familiar with the Maaco concept and saw it as an incredible opportunity for the Fargo area,” Holtgard said. “With a unique business model offering not just collision repair services but overall paint capabilities as well, I had no hesitation joining the Maaco family. The support system is unparalleled.”

Holtgard has been a successful part of the Driven Brands family since 2005, building on his Master of Business from the University of Maryland and his discipline from serving in the U.S. Army.

