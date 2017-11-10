Maaco Honors Customers, Veterans Who Are Franchisees

As part of its “Proud to Serve Those Who Have Served” program, Maaco is paying tribute to military members across the country, honoring not only active-duty military members and veterans but also those veterans who now are franchisees of Maaco locations.

“The skills that military members learn during their service – honor, duty, a commitment to serve, organization skills and respect, not to mention their technical skills – provide an exemplary background to become entrepreneurs and succeed in owning franchise businesses like Maaco or Meineke,” said Artemio Garza, chief brand officer for Driven Brands, parent company of Maaco. “We are honored to have such distinguished veterans leading our franchise network – they are role models for the entire organization.”

Through Nov. 24, Maaco is honoring military members who are current customers, veterans who now are Maaco owners or franchisees, and one recipient nominated by consumers through a national contest. For profiles of the customers and their heroic service, click here.

Across the country, veterans who now are Maaco franchisees recount their service and how it has affected their business approach today, including:

Daniel Frost

Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair

Swedesboro, N.J.

U.S. Navy (1987-1994)

“In the Navy, I served as a nuclear submarine officer. There I learned not only how to operate and maintain complex systems and equipment but also how to supervise and manage others. I carried these skills forward to a career in commercial nuclear power and eventually small-business ownership. I opened my Maaco franchise after several years owning and managing two other small businesses.”

Tony Meyers

Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair

Roswell, Ga.

U.S. Marine Corps (active duty 1977-1981; Reserves 1982-1997; recalled to active duty 1990-1991, 1994)

“I learned from my time in the U.S. Marine Corps to be prepared for the unexpected! Hold yourself accountable and those that work with you. In 1994, I was asked by fellow Marine reservist Ray Kelley, former and future NYPD Police commissioner, to be his aide and bodyguard. President Clinton had appointed him to take over training and reconstruction of the corrupt and brutal Haitian Police Force. My wife was not thrilled that I had accepted the assignment, naturally worried about my safety, I told her not to worry.

“Well, one day we are checking downtown Port Au Prince and the radio advises that a crazed policeman is shooting up a street a block from us. That day we had CBS News and 60 Minutes with us. We pull up, Kelley jumps out of the jeep, cocks his pistol and runs towards the gunman. Meanwhile, I have his bulletproof vest in my hand chasing after him pleading with him to stop and put it on. Meanwhile the camera crew is behind filming all this. We subdue the policeman, he eventually ran out of bullets. Later that day I am at a meeting at the U.S. Embassy and the Marine Guards go, ‘Hey Major, want to call home, use our phone.’ Called the wife and said, ‘Hey, I am going to be on the CBS Evening News tonight.’ I probably should not have told her to watch the news that night.”

The “Proud to Serve Those Who Have Served” program is part of Maaco’s 45th anniversary celebration. Maaco opened its doors in 1972 in Wilmington, Del.