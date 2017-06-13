Maaco Hosts 8th Annual “Making Miracles Happen” Golf Tournament

Maaco hosted the 8th annual Making Miracles Happen Golf Tournament at The Golf Club at Ballantyne, Charlotte on May 17. The event benefited the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation (DBCF) and supported the Children’s Miracle Network, with a final fundraising amount of more than $80,000. Those in attendance enjoyed a beautiful day filled with golf and fundraising for a worthy cause.

“Maaco is proud to host this event each year, which brings together franchisees, employees and vendors partners as one Maaco family to give back to children in need,” said Jason Ryan, president of Maaco. “It’s amazing for us to be able to give back to the communities our franchisees serve through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

Maaco is a company of Driven Brands, which owns a variety of automotive franchise brands throughout North America. The Driven Brands Charitable Foundation will continue to raise funds at various brand conventions, golf tournaments, collection drives, silent auctions and in-store promotions. Working in conjunction with over 2,500 Driven Brands franchisees, vendor partners, customers and employees, the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation looks to not only change the lives of children and families in need but to also support local community initiatives in the neighborhoods its businesses serve across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.drivenbrandscharitablefoundation.org.