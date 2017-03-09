Maaco Opens 500th Location

Maaco Auto Painting & Collision Repair is celebrating the grand opening of its new store in Mansfield, Texas, its 500th location.

The grand opening of the Maaco in the Dallas-Fort Worth area kicks off the company’s 45th anniversary.

“Mansfield Chamber warmly welcomes Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting into our community and are delighted to work with Robert and Keita Reid as they open the doors to their new business,” said Lori Williams, president/CEO of the Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

As part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Maaco partnered with the Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, part of Driven Brands’ charitable partner Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. A representative from the network was on hand for a 500-balloon salute, one for each Maaco store, to the patients at the children’s hospital and to accept a donation from Maaco. All the money raised for the Children’s Miracle Network stays local and goes directly to providing life-saving medical treatment for children in need.

The official grand opening is scheduled for March 11.