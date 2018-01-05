Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchisees at Annual Convention
Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair recognized more than 60 franchisees during its convention in Paradise Island, Bahamas, last fall.
Maaco franchisees from throughout North America were recognized for several achievements, including outstanding sales performance, operational excellence, leadership, growth and overall performance.
“Each year, it’s an honor to recognize the top performers in the Maaco system,” said Jason Ryan, president of Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair. “These franchisees are a great example of success as they have achieved strong sales, operated multiple shops with excellence, committed to local community service and so much more.”
This year’s award winners are:
Syl Young Award
- Tim Wright, Farmington, Mich. (shown above)
David M Lapps Award
- Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.
Maaco Cup
- Mohammed Sayyah, Indianapolis
Rookie of the Year
- Matt and Jennifer Browning, McKinney, Texas
- Peter Flannigan, Airdrie, Alberta
Maaco Milestone Award
- Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.
- Joe Ambuul, Colorado Springs, Colo.
- Ryan Thornton, Pearl City, Hawaii
- Ron and Marie Raio, Delran, N.J.
- Chris and Paul Zammito, Brockton, Mass.
- Derek and Stephanie Jameson, Antioch, Tenn.
- Wade Mackay, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
- Dennis and Gloria Raftopoulos, North Brunswick, N.J.
- Chuck and Cathy Liesenfeld, Burnsville, Minn.
- Mohammad and Noreen Ehtesham, Perth Amboy, N.J.
- Hector Loyo and Gary Zanoni, New Berlin, Wis.
- Ron and Judy Vogel, Denver
- Kevin Calnan and Melissa Fimognari, New Hampton, N.Y.
- Kevin Taylor, Houston
- Ivan and Annabella Montoya, Tampa, Fla.
- Russell Gurr, Lakewood, Colo.
- Matt and Caroline Peach, Orlando, Fla.
- AJ and Katie Inge, Chesapeake, Va.
- Allan Mann, Regina, Saskatchewan
- The Mirante Family, Edmonton
- Jim and Jaime Powell, Commerce City, Colo.
- Scott and Kirk Jeffery, Santa Rosa, Calif.
- Dave and Kathy Konkle, Seattle
- Mohammed Sayyah, Indianapolis
- Vince and Kelly McAllister, Vacaville, Calif.
- Scott Dance, Nepean, Ontario
- Adam and Leslie Dennis, Denver
Regional Awards
Maaco franchisees also are recognized on a regional level with the Regional Cup Awards for stellar performance and operations that lead to an increase in both car count and overall sales, and QSI Awards for operational excellence.
The 2017 Regional Cup winners are:
Northeast Region
- Mohammad and Noreen Ehtesham, Perth Amboy, N.J.
Mid-Atlantic Region
- Katie Inge, Chesapeake, Va.
South Central Region
- Roy and Sheila Seay, Lubbock, Texas
Southeast Region
- Luke McClatchey, Greer, S.C.
Midwest North Region
- Nick Patel, Villa Park, Ill.
West Region
- Adam and Leslie Dennis, Denver
Canada
- Steve Celli, Newmarket, Ontario
2017 Regional QSI Award winners
North Region
- Rob and Shirley Shriver, Akron, Ohio
Mid-Atlantic Region
- Ken and Kyle Ingram and Edmon Cosby, Decatur, Ala.
Southeast Region
- Joe and Susanne Johnson, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Northeast Region
- Rizwan Afzal and Irm Shahzadi, Windsor, N.J.
South Central Region
- Al and Christine Benedick, St. Louis
Midwest North Region
- Chuck and Cathy Liesenfeld, Burnsville, Minn.
West Region
- Derek and Lorraine Coombes, Fairfield, Calif.
Canada
- Dangal and Balji Deol, Kelowna, British Columbia