Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchisees at Annual Convention

Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair recognized more than 60 franchisees during its convention in Paradise Island, Bahamas, last fall.

Maaco franchisees from throughout North America were recognized for several achievements, including outstanding sales performance, operational excellence, leadership, growth and overall performance.

“Each year, it’s an honor to recognize the top performers in the Maaco system,” said Jason Ryan, president of Maaco Auto Painting and Collision Repair. “These franchisees are a great example of success as they have achieved strong sales, operated multiple shops with excellence, committed to local community service and so much more.”

This year’s award winners are:

Syl Young Award

Tim Wright, Farmington, Mich. (shown above)

David M Lapps Award

Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.

Maaco Cup

Mohammed Sayyah, Indianapolis

Rookie of the Year

Matt and Jennifer Browning, McKinney, Texas

Peter Flannigan, Airdrie, Alberta

Maaco Milestone Award

Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.

Joe Ambuul, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Ryan Thornton, Pearl City, Hawaii

Ron and Marie Raio, Delran, N.J.

Chris and Paul Zammito, Brockton, Mass.

Derek and Stephanie Jameson, Antioch, Tenn.

Wade Mackay, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Dennis and Gloria Raftopoulos, North Brunswick, N.J.

Chuck and Cathy Liesenfeld, Burnsville, Minn.

Mohammad and Noreen Ehtesham, Perth Amboy, N.J.

Hector Loyo and Gary Zanoni, New Berlin, Wis.

Ron and Judy Vogel, Denver

Kevin Calnan and Melissa Fimognari, New Hampton, N.Y.

Kevin Taylor, Houston

Ivan and Annabella Montoya, Tampa, Fla.

Russell Gurr, Lakewood, Colo.

Matt and Caroline Peach, Orlando, Fla.

AJ and Katie Inge, Chesapeake, Va.

Allan Mann, Regina, Saskatchewan

The Mirante Family, Edmonton

Jim and Jaime Powell, Commerce City, Colo.

Scott and Kirk Jeffery, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Dave and Kathy Konkle, Seattle

Mohammed Sayyah, Indianapolis

Vince and Kelly McAllister, Vacaville, Calif.

Scott Dance, Nepean, Ontario

Adam and Leslie Dennis, Denver

Regional Awards

Maaco franchisees also are recognized on a regional level with the Regional Cup Awards for stellar performance and operations that lead to an increase in both car count and overall sales, and QSI Awards for operational excellence.

The 2017 Regional Cup winners are:

Northeast Region

Mohammad and Noreen Ehtesham, Perth Amboy, N.J.

Mid-Atlantic Region

Katie Inge, Chesapeake, Va.

South Central Region

Roy and Sheila Seay, Lubbock, Texas

Southeast Region

Luke McClatchey, Greer, S.C.

Midwest North Region

Nick Patel, Villa Park, Ill.

West Region

Adam and Leslie Dennis, Denver

Canada

Steve Celli, Newmarket, Ontario

2017 Regional QSI Award winners

North Region

Rob and Shirley Shriver, Akron, Ohio

Mid-Atlantic Region

Ken and Kyle Ingram and Edmon Cosby, Decatur, Ala.

Southeast Region

Joe and Susanne Johnson, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Northeast Region

Rizwan Afzal and Irm Shahzadi, Windsor, N.J.

South Central Region

Al and Christine Benedick, St. Louis

Midwest North Region

Chuck and Cathy Liesenfeld, Burnsville, Minn.

West Region

Derek and Lorraine Coombes, Fairfield, Calif.

Canada