Maaco Returns to San Antonio with Three Shops

Maaco has opened its doors again in the San Antonio region with three shops in the city and surrounding areas.

“We’re excited to see the resurgence of the Maaco brand in San Antonio with new levels of quality service and customer satisfaction,” said Jason Ryan, president of Maaco.  “As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of Maaco across North America, we’re also proud to celebrate our return to serve the drivers of the San Antonio region.”

Maaco already has opened three shops this year, with additional locations scheduled for the coming months.

“Texas has been an incredible market for Maaco,” said Rob Cambruzzi, Maaco vice president of development. “San Antonio is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, making it a fantastic location for our Maaco shops. With three shops already open this year and more coming, our franchisees have a great opportunity to service the paint and collision needs of such a large city.”

 

 

