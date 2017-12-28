Mac Tools announced that Ken Hartman is the new president of Mac Tools, North America.

Hartman and his leadership team will advance the company’s focus on innovation and made in the USA with global materials initiatives, as well as provide increased value and support to the Mac Tools franchise network, according to Columbus, Ohio-based Mac Tools.

“I am excited to join a team that has a track record of being voted No. 1 Fastest Growing New Franchise for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur magazine,” said Hartman. “I am even more excited to lead another chapter of success and growth, and continuing to build on Mac Tools’ record achievements.”

Hartman brings 20 years of leadership experience, most recently as vice president of aftermarket business at Ingersoll Rand – Thermo King, where he led significant business growth and profitability expansion. His background includes leadership roles with Dover Vehicle Services Group and Snap-on Tools.

Hartman “will work to continue Mac Tools’ growth trajectory by enhancing Mac Tools’ ability to serve its existing franchise network, providing strategic guidance and leadership for sales, marketing, franchise sales and business development,” the company said.