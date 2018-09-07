Body Shop Business
News/Grand Opening
Main Auto Body Opens Ninth Location in Oregon

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Main Auto Body, Inc., has announced the opening of its newest location in Philomath, Ore. The most recent addition to Main Auto Body joins eight other locations sprinkled throughout the state.

Since 1977, Main Auto Body has been providing quality collision repairs and exceptional customer service to drivers across the state of Oregon, serving the Willamette Valley, Oregon Coast and Central Oregon. Founder Rick Perlenfein opened the first location in Albany, Ore., in 1977. The shop was later sold to his brother, Steve, who would go on to open eight additional locations throughout Oregon.

