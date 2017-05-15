Martech Introduces Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System

The Model 50-WB Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech Services can process up to 50 SCFM of breathable air or 35 SCFM of ultra-clean and ultra-dry air, or any combination within those parameters.

The Model 50-WB is designed to work with your existing compressed air source to properly filter and monitor the compressed air for Grade “D” breathable air. The system provides ultra-clean and ultra-dry air for use in spraying waterborne or solvent-based paints.

The system can handle up to two painters at the same time. The Model 50-WB is a 50 SCFM system, and also is available in an 80 SCFM system.

“The Model 50-WB has all the features of a Quality Air Breathing System, Model 50 series system, plus the additional ability to lower the dew point and relative humidity for spraying waterborne paints,”said Tom Wright, director of Sales and Marketing for Martech Services Co. “It only makes sense that if the air is safe for breathing air, then it would be superior sprayable air. Add to that a way to lower the dew point and the relative humidity and you have a complete combo system.”

For more information, contact Martech Services at (800) 831-1525, or visit www.breathingsystems.com.