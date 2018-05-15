Martech Model 50-WB Produces Breathable Air for Workers, Superior Air for Spraying

As the use of waterborne paints becomes more popular and in some areas required, the need for clean and dry compressed sprayable air is a critical component.

The need for the proper filtration to remove moisture, oil vapors, gaseous hydrocarbons, dirt, rust, scale and other potentially dangerous contaminants is the minimum at best. Then if the dew point and relative humidity can be drastically lowered, shops can create a quality of spray air necessary to properly apply today’s waterborne paint products.

“The Model 50-WB has all the features of a quality air breathing system, Model 50 series system, plus the additional ability to lower the dew point and relative humidity for spraying waterborne paints,” said Tom Wright, director of sales & marketing for Martech Services Co. “It only makes sense that if the air is safe for breathing air, then it would be superior sprayable air. Add to that a way to lower the dew point and the relative humidity and you have a complete combo system.”

The convenience of having a solution to comply with OSHA regulations for proper air-supplied respiratory protection, and delivering ultra-clean and ultra-dry air from a single system, is cost-effective and efficient, according to the company. The Model 50-WB can process up to 50 SCFM of breathable air or 35 SCFM of ultra-clean and ultra-dry air, or any combination within those parameters.

The Model 50-WB is designed to work with your existing compressed-air source to properly filter and monitor the compressed air for Grade “D” breathable air, plus the system provides ultra-clean and ultra-dry air for use in spraying waterborne or solvent-based paints.

The system can handle up to two painters at the same time. The Model 50-WB is a 50-SCFM system, and is available in an 80-SCFM system.

For more information, contact Martech Services Co. at 1-800-831-1525, or visit its website.