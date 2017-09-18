Martech Single-Line Hose System Helps Shops Comply with OSHA Regulations

The Model 50 SL quality-air breathing system from Martech Services Co. enables shops to comply with OSHA’s requirements for Grade “D” breathable air, according to the company.

When used properly, a Model 50 single-line hose system will work with the existing compressed-air supply. The Model 50 SL system will provide Grade “D” breathable air for a NIOSH-approved respirator, and with the provided 54-inch tool air hose, it will supply air for a spray gun, all via the included single-line hose assembly.

Model 50 SL systems are available with 35- and 50-foot single-line hose assembly. The four-stage filtration system filters the air, and the onboard carbon monoxide monitor continuously monitors the air quality for compliance with current OSHA standards.

“Quality-air breathing systems are by design the affordable solution to providing the breathable air required to protect painters, blasters and welders,” said Tom Wright, director of sales and marketing. “Complete systems designed to fit the users facilities and needs, to include hoods, masks and hoses, are also available.”

With the ever-increasing awareness and need to properly protect workers while working in contaminated air spaces, systems are available that are designed for multiple users at the same time. Accessories can increase or decrease the temperature of the air supply for improved user comfort.

For more information, call Martech at (800) 831-1525 or visit the company’s website.