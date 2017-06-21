Martin Senour Announces Third Quarter Training Schedule

The Martin Senour Company has announced its 2017 third quarter training schedule, with courses running from July 17 to September 25, 2017 at its training facilities nationwide.

The classes will provide guidance and share proven, efficient procedures on an extensive number of collision repair topics, according to Martin Senour Automotive Finishes Director of Sales Jeff Hartl.

“Getting repairs done effectively and efficiently is the key to running a successful shop,” said Hartl. “Our training classes focus on best practices with quality products like the Pro//BASE refinish system, a segment-leading product line for refinishers who don’t require a high-volume, premium waterborne system. Our customized classes are also specifically designed for NAPA jobber professionals to enhance the service they provide for collision shop customers.”

Martin Senour professionals will teach the following courses during the third quarter of 2017:

Color Adjustment and Blending

Fleet FPG

Jobber Level 1

Painter Certification

Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification

Color Simplicity

Vortex Waterborne Painter Certification

To view a complete schedule of classes, visit www.martinsenour-autopaint.com/training or call (800) 526-6704.