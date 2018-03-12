Martin Senour Finish 1 Automotive Refinish Products Combine Ease of Use, Affordable Quality

Martin Senour’s Finish 1 Automotive Refinish Products combine ease of use and affordable quality to maximize revenue for shops – and NAPA Auto Parts Stores – of all sizes, according to the company.

The Finish 1 system of refinish products includes VOC-compliant surface cleaners, undercoats, factory-packaged acrylic enamel single-stage colors and a complete portfolio of clearcoats. With most products featuring a 4:1 mix ratio, the Finish 1 system is designed to make the jobber’s and the painter’s life simple.

Martin Senour now offers two separate videos detailing Finish 1’s features and benefits, with one specifically geared to NAPA Auto Parts store Finish 1 distributors, and the other focusing on medium- and smaller-sized collision repair facilities.

The “Finish with More Profit” video shows how easy it is for NAPA Auto Parts Stores to sell various Finish 1 products. It also shows how to convert shops that are already using NAPA as a supplier of hard parts and services to add refinish products as well.

“Our body shop customers buy the primers, the clears, just about everything in the Finish 1 line,” says Darren Gahm, owner of Gahm’s Car & Truck Parts, a NAPA Auto Parts Store in Lucasville, Ohio. “It’s a great product, great price for people either doing their own painting or even some shops as advanced as our NAPA Auto Care shops. Finish 1 benefits everybody from the low-end to some larger shops and it’s just a great product all the way round.”

The “Best of Both Worlds” video is for mid-tier collision repair facilities, and demonstrates the advantages of utilizing easy-to-use Finish 1 products, while maintaining service benefits with NAPA Auto Parts Store.

“We use a lot of Finish 1 products in the shop. They’re durable and easy to apply, especially with the easy mixing ratios,” says Jeff Potts, owner of Potts Autobody in Minford, Ohio. “Plus, we still get the great service from our local NAPA outlet and dedicated service personnel.”

Contact your local NAPA Auto Parts store or your local Martin Senour representative for additional information and ways to save during the month of March. Visit https://www.martinsenour-autopaint.com/finish-1 to learn more.