Martin Senour Introduces Pro Filler Body Filler

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Martin Senour has introduced PRO Filler Body Filler, a premium line of lightweight, fiberglass-reinforced filler and putty. The professional-grade product offering provides reliable, high-caliber performance in any repair.

Body shops seeking a straightforward, cost-effective solution to auto body repair look to the PRO Filler line for a quality product that will promote shop productivity. With professional-grade adhesion, elimination of micro-pinholes and industry-leading sanding properties, PRO Filler is a versatile system fit for any repair job.

“The complete PRO Filler line allows for seamless repair,” said Nick Dowling, product manager, Martin Senour. “It’s an asset in any job that requires a product with strong adhesion and smooth application.”

The PRO Filler line is Martin Senour’s premium body filler technology. Its performance-driven formula provides dependable application that contributes to increased productivity. The complete PRO Filler product line is available exclusively at NAPA Auto Parts stores:

  • PRO Lite Lightweight Body Filler
  • PRO Grip Premium Lightweight Body Filler
  • PRO Strand Short Strand Fiberglass Reinforced
  • PRO Strand XL Long Strand Fiberglass Reinforced
  • PRO Gold Finishing Glaze & Putty
  • PRO Spot 1k Air Dry Putty

For more information regarding Martin Senour paint products and training opportunities, visit martinsenour-autopaint.com or call (800) 526-6704.

