Martin Senour Introduces Rustproof M/D

The Martin Senour Company has introduced RustProof M/D for auto body shop owners looking to boost their corrosion repair efficiency. RustProof M/D offers a powerful yet easy to use solution for combating rust.

“RustProof M/D’s UV resistant formula is designed for unrivaled durability and ongoing protection in most environments,” said Kyle Hauenstein, product manager, Martin Senour.

Upon application, RustProof M/D seals the surface of the substrate, stopping existing rust from spreading and new rust from forming. Its advanced technology enables users to apply it directly over rusted surfaces with minimal preparation. With a full cure time of only 24 hours, shop managers can rely on RustProof M/D to help shrink the waiting line – and boost the bottom line.

“RustProof M/D is positioned to become an essential tool in any shop,” said Hauenstein. “Between the ease of application and quick curing time, it’s a real cost saver.”

Specially formulated for direct-to-metal adhesion and maximum rust prevention, RustProof M/D is appropriate for a number of rust-prone surfaces body shops encounter regularly, including:

Chassis

Wheels

Frames

Truck beds

Doors

Floors

Suspension

RustProof M/D is available exclusively at NAPA AUTO PARTS stores in gloss black, light gray, white and dark gray.

For more information, visit http://www.martinsenour-autopaint.com/product-systems/rustproof-md or call (800) 526-6704.