Martin Senour Paints Announces First Quarter Training Schedule for 2018

Martin Senour Paints has announced its 2018 first quarter training schedule, featuring courses held at training centers across the country.

The curriculum is designed to provide collision repair industry professionals advanced knowledge in their field. Shop owners, managers and technicians, as well as NAPA jobbers, will learn about cutting-edge best practices for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity.

“Continuing education is the strongest way to stay on the leading edge of this industry,” says Jeff Hartl, national sales director for Martin Senour. “No matter what their skill level is, collision repair professionals are always looking to grow their business and better serve customers. We offer these training courses to help them meet these objectives while boosting profit.”

The first quarter’s offering continues the training focus on Color Adjustment and Blending. The class content covers a combination of procedures, theory and application for practical shop experience and for refinish technicians and paint specialists to learn about new product updates and maximizing color application. All participants will receive personal safety equipment, as well as product and color training materials for use and future reference.

There are also courses specifically designed for fleet refinishers and NAPA jobber personnel who service the collision repair marketplace.

Courses taught by Martin Senour professionals during the first quarter of 2018 include:

Tec/BASE Painter Certification

Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification

Painter Certification

Jobber Level 1

For a complete listing of the 2018 first quarter Martin Senour training schedule, course descriptions and locations, visit www.martinsenour-autopaint.com or call (800) 526-6704.