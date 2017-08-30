Martin Senour Paints Announces Fourth-Quarter Training Schedule

Martin Senour Paints has announced its 2017 fourth-quarter training schedule, featuring courses held at training centers nationwide.

The curriculum is designed to teach shop owners, managers, technicians and NAPA jobbers about cutting-edge best practices for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity, according to the company.

“The only way to thrive in this industry is to be constantly learning,” said Jeff Hartl, Martin Senour national sales director. “We offer these training courses to help collision repair professionals, and those that service them, at all skill levels grow their business and better serve their respective customers while increasing productivity and profits.”

The fourth quarter offering continues the training focus on color adjustment and blending. The class content covers a combination of procedures, theory and application for practical shop experience and for refinish technicians and paint specialists to learn about new product updates and maximizing color application.

All participants will receive personal safety equipment, as well as product and color training materials for use and future reference.

There also are courses specifically designed for fleet refinishers and NAPA jobber personnel who service the collision repair marketplace.

2017 Fourth-Quarter Training Schedule

Training Center

Date Course Description Number of Days Chicago Oct. 2 Jobber Level 1 3 Chicago Oct. 9 Fleet FGP 3 Chicago Oct. 16 2-Day Painter Certification 2 Chicago Oct. 18 2-Day Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Dallas Oct. 17 Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Dallas Oct. 30 2-Day Painter Certification Class 2 Dallas Nov. 1 2-Day Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Philadelphia Oct. 24 3-Day Painter Certification 3 Philadelphia Oct. 27 Color Match Simplicity 1 Philadelphia Nov. 16 Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia Dec. 18 Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia Dec. 20 Color Match Simplicity 1 Reno Oct. 2 Fleet FGP 3 Reno Dec. 12 Advanced Painter Certification (AWX Only) 2

Other courses being taught by Martin Senour professionals during the fourth quarter include:

Painter Certification

Pro//BASE Refinish System Painter Certification

Color Match Simplicity

Jobber Level 1

For more information regarding Martin Senour training or its paint products, visit www.martinsenour-autopaint.com or call (800) 526-6704.