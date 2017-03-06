Martin Senour Paints Unveils Second-Quarter Training Schedule

Martin Senour Paints offers training sessions that provide collision repair industry professionals advanced knowledge in their field. The brand recently announced its 2017 second-quarter training schedule, with courses running from April through June.

Courses are held at Martin Senour training centers nationwide. The curriculum is designed to educate shop owners, managers and technicians on best practices for using innovative painting systems, how to maximize profits and increase collision repair facility productivity.

“We’re always looking to introduce concepts that support sustainable practices, increase productivity and minimize or even eliminate waste,” said Jeff Hartl, Martin Senour national sales director. “There are a variety of classes, for all skill levels, to address these needs through hands-on training. Our courses are meant to assist shop owners in finding solutions that increase profits while maintaining and expanding their lean operations.”

One area of 2017 training focus is on color adjustment and blending for refinish technicians and paint specialists to learn updates in new products, the fundamentals and fine details of maximizing color application. The class content covers a combination of procedures, theory and application for practical shop experience. All participants will receive personal safety equipment, as well as product and color training materials for use and future reference.

Other courses being taught by Martin Senour professionals during the second quarter of 2017, include:

Painter Certification

Color Adjustment and Blending

Tec/BASE Refinish System Painter Certification

Vortex Waterborne Refinish System Painter Certification

Jobber Level 1 NR; Jobber Level 1 Low VOC

Below is a complete listing of the 2017 second-quarter Martin Senour training schedule, course descriptions and locations:

Training Center

Date Training Course Description Number of Days

Atlanta 5/22/2017 Color Adjustment and Blending 3 Chicago 4/3/2017 Color Adjustment and Blending 3 Chicago 5/8/2017 Painter Certification 3 Chicago 6/20/2017 Jobber Level 1 3 Dallas 4/10/2017 Vortex Waterborne Painter Certification 3 Dallas 4/18/2017 Jobber Level 1 3 Dallas 5/22/2017 Painter Certification 3 Dallas 5/24/2017 Color Adjustment and Blending 3 Reno 5/22/2017 Vortex Waterborne Painter Certification 2 Reno 5/24/2017 Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Reno 6/26/2017 Tec/Base Painter Certification 2 Reno 6/28/2017 Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Reno 7/17/2017 Jobber Level 1 NR 3 Reno 7/31/2017 Jobber Level 1 Low VOC 3

For more information regarding Martin Senour training or its paint products, visit www.martinsenour-autopaint.com or call (800) 526-6704.