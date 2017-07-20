Maserati Approves Chief Collision Repair Equipment for Certified Body Shop Program

Maserati has approved a range of Chief collision repair equipment for use in the structural repair of its vehicles.

The following Chief equipment joins the Globaljig Presented by Chief Super Rotax and Koala Quick Pull bench systems in the Maserati Certified Body Shop Program:

LaserLock live mapping system

511, 521 and 522 MultiMig welders

MI200T spot welder

Multi-Cutter MC 40 plasma cutter

MultiTool aluminum and steel dent repair stations

Fume extractor

85L dust extractor

“As a high-end ultra-luxury vehicle OEM, Maserati has extremely stringent requirements and tight tolerances for all equipment required to return their vehicles to factory specifications after a collision,” said Bob Holland, director of strategic relationships, collision equipment, for Chief parent company Vehicle Service Group (VSG). “Our approved Chief and Globaljig equipment is supported by more local representation than any other equipment in the Maserati program: Chief’s unmatched North American distribution network. With Chief, local support and training is always just around the corner.”