Masters Educational Services Announces Additional Collision Repair Management Classes

Masters Educational Services has added more collision repair management courses to its schedule.

“BodyShop Management Essentials” courses are scheduled for:

April 30-May 3

July 16-19 (for women only)

Sept. 17-20

“The Nuts and Bolts of Sales and Estimating” courses are scheduled for:

May 19

June 16

June 20 (in St. Louis)

All of the classes listed above (except for the June 20 class) take place at the Masters facility in Galesburg, Ill. To register, visit the Masters website.

For the June 20 class in St. Louis, call (309) 342-5043 to register.