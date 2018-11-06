Matrix Automotive Finishes Introduces 2019 Mavericks of Color

Matrix Automotive Finishes, a brand of Sherwin-Williams, introduced three new “Mavericks of Color” at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The brand’s newest ambassadors, Lonny Speer, Jason Vander Woude and Bill Stull, were introduced in the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes booth during a press conference.

The Mavericks of Color campaign launched in 2016 to highlight industry professionals who demonstrate a continued commitment to innovation and pushing the envelope with creativity and passion.

“Once again we found three true brand ambassadors,” said Rob Mowson, vice president of marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “Just like Mavericks in previous years, all three have earned a reputation as risk-takers with bold, cutting-edge designs. For these guys, it’s all about the challenge of looking beyond trends and seeing what’s next.”

Speer, Vander Woude and Stull join 2018 Mavericks Justin Nichols (Nichols Paint & Fabrication, Watseka, Ill.); Gary “Boogie Man” Zaborowski (Boogie Man’s Custom Creations, Detroit, Mich.); Joe Vincent (Vincent Dezigns, Prairiesville, La.); and 2016 Mavericks Ryan Evans (Count’s Customs), Cody Lumpkin (Dick Lumpkin’s Auto Body, Piqua, Ohio) and Shane Marchyshyn (Automotive Services Inc., Columbus, Ohio). All are avid Matrix users.

Introducing the 2019 Mavericks of Color

Lonny Speer

Lonny Speer is a painter at Count’s Customs in Las Vegas. Coming from a family of painters, Speer says the trade is in his blood. Originally a collision repair professional, he was used to working on 11 cars a day, but Speer fell in love with the attention to detail and time commitment of custom work.

Speer has sprayed Matrix for nearly 20 years. At Count’s, a Matrix shop, Speer says the custom colors, dyes and pearls have been instrumental in creating the astonishing customizations that have made the shop famous.

Nominated by Count’s Customs colleague and 2017 Maverick of Color Ryan Evans, Speer says he came to the world of custom after three visits to the shop and watching Evans work.

“To me, a Maverick is a triple threat,” said Speer. “Someone who can stripe, paint graphics and, most importantly, learn from experience.”

Jason Vander Woude

Jason Vander Woude owns NSD PaintWerks in Griffith, Ind. Vander Woude started in the business working out of a family shop at a young age. As an entrepreneur, Vander Woude began custom painting in his garage and quickly built enough business to paint full-time.

Known for eye-catching, unique finishes, Vander Woude says he picks up inspiration everywhere, from billboards to his childrens’ toys.

Vander Woude has used Matrix products for over 10 years. Citing metallics, pearls and candies, Vander Woude gravitates toward bright orange and silvers for NSD’s creative builds.

A recent project had Vander Woude painting a bike teal with a high level of detail. Waterdrops, silver leaf, shading, fingerprints, candies and metal flake. In a surprising move to help the pearls pop, Vander Woude applied a flattening clear instead of a more conventional bright, shiny clearcoat.

Vander Woude says he’s grateful to work in a profession he loves and is honored to be selected a 2019 Maverick of Color.

Bill Stull

Bill Stull has owned and operated Kuzin’s Kustom Body & Paint in Custer, Wis., since August of 1992. Stull’s passion for custom painting started when he and his father built a 1968 Impala together.

Kuzin’s is a versatile shop, performing everything from insurance work to restorations. Stull says that Matrix products work for his shop because the nature of the work calls for an excellent color match, metallic control, blending and covering.

Stull began using Matrix products after deciding to incorporate better striping and candies into his shop. Stull reached out to Lonny Speer at Count’s Customs to learn about the Matrix system. After connecting with Speer and learning about the line, Stull almost immediately transitioned his shop.

One of Stull’s favorite projects at Kuzin’s is a 1969 Mustang in turquoise. Stull says Matrix helped him develop the color to meet a customer’s request.

“To be nominated a Maverick of Color is unbelievable,” said Stull. “I was speechless when I learned I was nominated. It means the world to me, and it’s a testament to the entire team here at Kuzin’s.”