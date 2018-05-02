Matrix Automotive Finishes Looking for Vehicles for 2019 ‘Mavericks of Color’ Calendar

Matrix Automotive Finishes is looking for a few good vehicles.

From classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles to street rods, Matrix is looking for vehicles to showcase in its 2019 “Mavericks of Color” calendar. The calendar recognizes the incredible work of painters that are using Matrix-brand products in their shop.

“We have 12 spots to fill, including three dedicated to the new 2019 Mavericks of Color, which we’ll announce at the SEMA Show this year,” said Pete Willman, director of sales of Valspar Automotive brands at Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “We’ve defined a ‘Maverick of Color’ as anyone who’s willing to push the envelope and do something that hasn’t been done before. The Matrix calendar celebrates the refinish industry’s elite painters and their fantastic works.”

Any vehicle submitted to the calendar must be exclusively finished in Matrix-brand products, from primer to basecoat to clearcoat, no exceptions. Entries also must include professional photography of the vehicle showing multiple angles and any custom details, as judging is based on finish quality, technical difficulty, design originality and artistic merit.

Submissions will be accepted from May 1 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on June 1. Winners will be notified by July 1.

This year’s 2018 Mavericks of Color Calendar recognizes the following refinishers and their work:

January

Justin Nichols, 2018 Maverick of Color

Nichols Paint & Fab, Watseka, Ill.

1999 Harley Davidson, Ultra Class

February

Gary “Boogie Man” Zaborowski, 2018 Maverick of Color

Boogie Man’s Custom Creations, Riverview, Mich.

1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe

March

Joe Vincent, 2018 Maverick of Color

Vincent Dezigns, Prairieville, La.

2016 Chevrolet Silverado

April

Brandon Knowles

Brand-X Customs, Everett, Wash.

1969 Ford Bronco

May

Larry Griffey

Griffey’s Hot Rods & Restorations, Knoxville, Tenn.

1954 Chevrolet Corvette

June

Ryan Bowling

Bowling Collision & Custom, Ottawa, Kan.

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

July

Jack Matich II

Body Masters, Waterford, Mich.

1970 Dodge Charger R/T

August

Art Hobbs

Hobbs Auto Body, Shasta Lake, Calif.

1940 Chevrolet 2-Door Sedan

September

Lonny Speer

Count’s Kustoms, Las Vegas

1986 Lincoln Town Car

October

Carl Casey

Casey Custom, Verona, Mo.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window

November

Robert Polson

Prairiefire Paint, Consort, Alberta

1971 Plymouth Cuda

December

Bill “Elvis” Stull

Kuzin’s Kustom Body & Paint, Polonia, Wis.

1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

For more information about the Matrix Mavericks of Color calendar and to download the entry form to submit a vehicle, visit matrixsystem.com.