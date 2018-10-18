Body Shop Business
Matrix to Showcase Matrix Wand at SEMA

Matrix has announced it will be showcasing its patented, award-winning, flagship invention – the Matrix Wand – at the 2018 SEMA Show. Matrix will be stationed at booth no. 10673 during the show, which will take place Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The Matrix Wand is a hand-held 3D electronic blueprinting and repair measuring device for structural collision damage. It uses 3D imagery and specialized computer software to assess structural collision damages versus factory repair data and specifications. Estimators and repair technicians can use the images to measure and correct sway, sag and mash using infinite data points. The Wand’s purpose is to identify hidden damages and, in turn, improve estimation accuracy. Because the Matrix Wand can perform structural collision damage analysis in approximately 15 minutes (while similar technologies may take up to one hour), the Matrix Wand can also improve shop throughput.

Throughout the event, live demonstrations will be presented by Sergio Correa, director of support and technical training at Matrix. Correa will provide an overview of the Matrix Wand’s functionality and afterward will be available for technical questions and support.

